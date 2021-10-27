Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, Oct. 27

Here's what you should know for Wednesday, Oct. 27.

PEDESTRIAN HIT: A Grattan Township man is hospitalized with serious injuries after he was struck by a car, the Kent County Sheriff's Office reports. Around 7:30 p.m., a man was walking his dog southbound on 5 Mile Road NE near Parnell Avenue NE. The Kent County Sheriff's Office says the man's dog is accounted for and is okay.

AUTO REFORM BILLS TODAY: A group of bipartisan lawmakers will gather on the steps of the State Capitol in Lansing this morning at 10 a.m. They'll be presenting a package of bills they say will help car crash survivors worried about losing certain health care under new insurance reform in Michigan.

UHAUL PUPS AVAILABLE: The 10 dogs found in a U-Haul trailer in early October are ready to find new homes. Pound Buddies took them in after they were found in a trailer at a Meijer in Norton Shores. But despite being left in a trailer, Carson says they were never mistreated by their previous owners.

KIDS AND VACCINES FDA: The U.S. moved a step closer to expanding COVID-19 vaccinations for millions more children as government advisers on Tuesday endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer's shots for 5- to 11-year-olds. A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted unanimously, with one abstention, that the vaccine’s benefits in preventing COVID-19 in that age group outweigh any potential risks.

FORECAST: Cloudy skies return Wednesday followed by late-Thursday rain lasting through Friday. Get the full forecast here.

