Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, Oct. 6

Here's what you should know for Wednesday, Oct. 6.

KELLOGG STRIKE: Kellogg’s employees will continue to strike at plants in Battle Creek and across the country. It’s the first time in about 50 years that Kellogg’s workers have walked off the job. They say they are fighting for a new system that offers equal benefits and pay for everyone.

DOG SHOT IN MUSKEGON COUNTY: A 38-year old Muskegon Heights man held in the Muskegon County jail is accused of intentionally setting his home on fire and shooting a dog that belonged to another resident of the home. The dog, Cookie, is expected to make a full recovery. She is back home with her owner.

OTTAWA COUNTY BOOSTS FRIDAY: Ottawa County is offering its first COVID-19 booster clinic in a drive-thru format. On Friday, Oct. 8, the Ottawa County Department of Public Health will host the clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their office on James Street. To qualify for the booster, you must have had the first two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

GRFD HIRING: The City of Grand Rapids is currently accepting applications for firefighters with the Grand Rapids Fire Department. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or GED, have a valid driver's license, at least 20/30 corrected vision or 20/100 for uncorrected, and no felony convictions.

FORECAST | A dry, warmer today is followed by a tropical, rainy airmass tomorrow and Friday. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.