RECREATIONAL POT IN GR | Grand Rapids is now one step closer to allowing the sale of recreational marijuana. Tuesday night city leaders approved an ordinance that will eventually lead to businesses applying for an application.

TRUMP IMPEACHMENT LATEST | The White House declared Tuesday it will not cooperate with what it termed an "illegitimate" impeachment probe by House Democrats, setting up a constitutional clash between President Donald Trump and Congress.

EEE IN WEST MICH. | State health officials confirmed a 10th human case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) in Calhoun County on Tuesday. Officials also announced that aerial spraying treatment for heavily impacted areas was completed. Now, much of West Michigan waits on the first hard freeze to wipe out this year's mosquito population.

I-96 UPDATES | MDOT says construction on I-96 will be wrapping up by mid-November, despite the heavy rain that recently hit West Michigan. I-96 will reopen and westbound I-196 will be back in its normal configuration.

MEIJER CLINIC OPENS | Spectrum Health has opened up a second walk-in clinic in Meijer, this time in Wyoming. The clinic will provide non-emergency care for coughs, colds, ear aches and more. Spectrum Health’s first in-store clinic opened last year at the Meijer in Hudsonville.

FORECAST | A powerful storm will bring rain and a lot of wind to the region to end the week, but today will be sunny and seasonable with highs around 70°.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.