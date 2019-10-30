KALAMAZOO WOMAN MISSING | The Township of Kalamazoo Police Department is asking for the public's help in looking for a 20-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

JOHN CONYERS FUNERAL | The funeral for John Conyers, who served more than 50 years in Congress, will be held Monday at a Detroit church.

IMPEACHMENT LATEST | The House Rules Committee has released the text of the House impeachment resolution. In it, there is a directive for the committee to continue their investigations as they have been doing.

NCAA CHANGES | The NCAA Board of Governors voted unanimously on Tuesday to clear the way for the amateur athletes to "benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness."

FORECAST | Cloudy and cold with rain, mixed with snowflakes at times early in the day. Highs around 40°. Winds will be northeast-north at 6-12 mph.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

