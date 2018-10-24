Each morning 13 ON YOUR SIDE does the work for you and gathers the top stories from overnight.

MEGA MILLIONS WINNER | At least one person from South Carolina can call themselves a billionaire.

POSSIBLE CASE OF 'AFM' IN OTTAWA COUNTY | Acute flaccid myelitis is a rare virus that mostly affects children. Health officials are investigating 4 possible cases in Michigan.

HUMP DAY FORECAST | Dry and chilly.

HURRICANE WILLA MAKES LANDFALL | It came ashore as a strong Category 3 storm with winds of 120 mph, bringing life-threatening rain to west-central coast of Mexico.

MEGYN KELLY COMMENTS SPARK CONTROVERSY| This time, for comments she made during "Megyn Kelly Today" Tuesday about dressing up in blackface for Halloween.

OBAMA COMING TO MICHIGAN | He'll be stumping for Democrats ahead of the November election. Find out where he's going to be and how you can attend.

HALLOWEEN CANDY | Twix or Butterfinger? All month we're doing a Halloween candy bracket and we need your input to determine the best candy of all time. Tune in to find out who wins!

