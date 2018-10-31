Each morning 13 ON YOUR SIDE does the work for you and gathers the top stories from overnight.

SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING MEMORIALS| Funeral services continue Wednesday for the victim's of Saturday's mass shooting.

HALLOWEEN FORECAST | Rain moves out, dry for trick or treaters.

ROBINSON ELEMENTARY WATER UPDATE | Test results expected Wednesday to determine if the water is safe to drink.

OPEN FOR NOW | A Michigan judge granted a temporary restraining order, blocking the state from closing hundreds of medical marijuana businesses Wednesday.

MR. FEENY FOILS ROBBERY ATTEMPT | You could never pull one over on Mr. Feeny, and a would-be burglar learned that the hard way.

GO BLUE! | Michigan football debuts at No. 5 in College Football Playoff ranking.

HALLOWEEN CANDY | All month long, 13 On Your Side has been asking for viewer input to determine West Michigan's favorite Halloween candy! Reese's Peanut Butter Cup beat out Kit Kat in the championship match-up. Now we want to know what your thoughts are on candy corn.

