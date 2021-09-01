Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, Sept. 1

Here's what you should know for Wednesday, Sept. 1.

CHARGES POSSIBLE TODAY IN ABDUCTION | Today, information about what charges a man is facing after being arrested in at least five child abduction attempts in northwest Grand Rapids could be released. Police say the man attempted to lure several young boys into helping him find a lost dog -- even physically assaulting one at Richmond park.

SKUZA UPDATE | The woman shot on the South Haven pier, Barbara Skuza, was released from the hospital Tuesday. She was critically injured and will now continue her recovery at Mary Free Bed. Her husband, Chuck, was killed in the incident when a teenager opened fire on them, Aug. 20, in what police say was a "random act."

ZEELAND CHEMICAL SPILL | Plastic powder was released into the air at Vertellus Chemical manufacturing company Tuesday morning, affecting some Zeeland Public Schools bus routes. Those in the area between Washington and Roosevelt as well as Centennial and State were told to shelter in place.

NO MASK MANDATE | The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services still has no plans to institute a mask mandate across the state, they said Tuesday, despite every Michigan county ranking “high” in transmission level by the CDC.

Forecast | Happy First Day of Meteorological Fall! Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.