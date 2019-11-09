REMEMBERING 9/11 | This year is the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks that killed 2,977 people and injured more than 6,000. Across West Michigan, there are tributes and events being held to commemorate the anniversary. Take a look at some of the memorials that are taking place today.

ANTONIO BROWN LAWSUIT | NFL star Antonio Brown, who recently signed with the New England Patriots, is accused of sexually assaulting and raping his former trainer, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday. Brown denies the claims in the lawsuit.

LATEST VAPING DEATH | Reports of a 6th vaping-related death in Kansas are emerging, prompting health networks to issue "vaping alerts" in the last two days. E-cigarette users are urged to stop or cut back as doctors try to figure out what is causing hundreds of reports of vaping-related illnesses nationwide.

JARED CHANCE TRIAL | The first day of jury trial for Jared Chance started Tuesday morning, after the accused murderer turned down a plea the day before. The first witness to testify was Ashley Young's mother, as well as a handful of investigators. The testimonies are expected to resume Wednesday.

MARIJUANA WARNING | Marijuana sold in stores would have to have labels warning pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers about the health risks for their fetuses and children under legislation passed Tuesday by the Michigan House. The legislation also would require that an informational pamphlet be made available at every point of sale.

FORECAST | Unseasonably warm air will help fuel scattered storms through the end of the week. Today will be mostly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered showers and storms possible. Highs in the mid 80s with dew points in the 70s.

