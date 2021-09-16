Early Morning Rush: Thursday, Sept. 16

Here's what you should know for Thursday, Sept. 16.

NASSAR HEARING: O ly mpic gold medalist Simone Biles told Congress in forceful testimony Wednesday that federal law enforcement and gymnastics officials turned a “blind eye” to USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse of her and hundreds of other women.

GRPD RACISM PUBLIC HEALTH: City leaders in Grand Rapids are considering a proposal that would declare racism a public health crisis. A recent Kent County health assessment found 1 in 10 black and latino residents face racial discrimination when seeking healthcare.. Commissioners will vote on the proposal at the next meeting -- Sept. 28.

NEW ROCKFROD SUPT.: After more than 50 years in public education and 32 1/2 years serving as Rockford Public Schools Superintendent, Michael Shibler announced his retirement in June.

ARTPRIZE TODAY: After a multi-year hiatus, ArtPrize is returning to Grand Rapids this week. The international competition is coming back for the first time since 2018.The event was canceled last year because of the pandemic. Despite a rising number of COVID cases, the event will go on beginning Sept. 16 through Oct. 3

Forecast | Sunny and seasonable weather continues with mainly dry conditions through the weekend. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.