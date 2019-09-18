EEE DEATHS | State health officials are urging residents to postpone, reschedule or even cancel outdoor activities after four more cases of a rare mosquito-borne illness are confirmed in southwest Michigan -- two of which have been fatal.

FLOUR RECALL | Check your pantry! General Mills has announced a nationwide recall on five-pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour because it could contain E. coli, which was discovered during the sampling of the bags in production.

UAW LATEST | Contract talks between the United Auto Workers and General Motors showed some signs of progress as a strike by more than 49,000 employees extended into a second day on Tuesday. More talks are expected to take place Wednesday, including negotiations over wage increases, pay for new hires, job security and treatment of temporary workers.

VAPING LATEST | Seven people have died from vaping-related illness, the most recent report coming out of California. Almost 500 people across the U.S. have experienced lung illness relation to e-cigarette use, and the numbers are likely higher than reported. Here's what we know about the current situation.

LEE MASCOT DONATION | After changing the name of their mascot earlier this year, Godfrey-Lee Public Schools have received a number of donations to actually make the transition happen. The district has received about $120,000 of their $200,000 fundraising goal for a full revamp from the "Rebels" to the "Legends."

FORECAST | Unseasonably warm temperatures hang around as humidity levels climb to end the week. Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

