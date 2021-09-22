Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, Sept. 22

Here's what you should know for Wednesday, Sept. 22.

DR. LONDON THREATS: In the wake of the Kent County public health order that requires students and staff to mask up in pre-K through 6th-grade indoor settings, the County's health officer is responding to the onslaught of public comments. Dr. London stated his frustration about personal attacks on his character and even shared that he was almost run off the road by an angry woman recently.

BUDGET BILL: Gov. Whitmer and republican lawmakers agree on a new budget bill that includes a ban on vaccine and mask mandates for those 17 and under. That means if the bill passes, local county mask mandates would no longer be allowed. It would also prevent state agencies from requiring vaccines and creating vaccine passports.

GH CREEPER CHARGED: The Grand Haven man accused of grabbing a young girl's arm in an attempt to take her has been formally charged, and police are asking anyone else who may have been approached to call detectives. James Allan OConnell, 43, was arraigned Tuesday on kidnapping, assault with intent to commit 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct and being a habitual offender.

FORECAST | Periods of rain, breezy, and cooler temperatures for the first day of Astronomical Fall! Get the full forecast here.

