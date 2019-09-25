IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY | House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday the House will launch a formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump over allegations that he pressured the leader of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden's family.

MI VAPE BAN IN EFFECT | Governor Gretchen Whitmer's emergency rules banning flavored nicotine vaping products goes into effect Wednesday, Sept. 25 -- after giving retailers and resellers 14 days to comply.

FED OVERTIME RULES | The Trump administration has issued a rule that will make overtime pay available to 1.3 million additional workers, though the proposal replaces a more generous one advanced by former President Barack Obama.

BERNIE IN DETROIT | Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will be in Detroit Wednesday, making General Motors "feel the burn" when he joins the picket line and marches alongside United Auto Workers on strike.

LEE VAN AMEYDE VISITATION | Longtime 13 ON YOUR SIDE anchor Lee Van Ameyde passed away on Friday, Aug. 30. Lee was a fixture of the West Michigan community for nearly 40 years. He was 66. A public visitation at the Metcalf and Jonkhoff Funeral Home will take place Thursday, Sept. 26.

FORECAST | Rain returns Wednesday with gusty winds. Gigantic surf will pound the lakeshore with coastal flooding possible.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

