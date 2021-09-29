Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, Sept. 29

Here's what you should know for Wednesday, Sept. 29.

WAYLAND INVESTIGATION: After several students got sick while at or after the Wayland High School homecoming dance this past weekend, police are looking into allegations of drink tampering. Wayland Police Chief Mark Garnsey says to their knowledge, 5 kids reported feeling sick while they were at the dance.

NEWAYGO BUSING: Newaygo Public Schools is not providing school bus rides to and from school for the rest of the week. Superintendent Jeff Wright said the district was unable to cover their current routes for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

GR RACISM RESOLUTION: The City of Grand Rapids approved a proposal that would look at racism in a new light. City commissioners decided to declare racism as a public health crisis. Among other things, the resolution will support local efforts and movements and leverage resources to improve equity with the help of the Kent County Health Department.

MUSKEGON AQUARIUM: Earlier this year John Ball Zoo CEO Peter D'Arienzo announced zoo leaders were in the exploratory phase of a plan that could result in a new major tourist destination for the Grand Rapids area. The project involves the Zoo building, a large-scale off-site aquarium that would rival and compete with aquarium in cities like Chicago, Atlanta and Monterey.

FORECAST | Pleasant weather continues through Friday. Chances for rain this weekend. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.