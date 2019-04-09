WYOMING STABBING | Police in Wyoming are investigating a Tuesday night stabbing that left one man dead and another hospitalized. It happened following an argument, but police did not disclose how the argument started. No suspect information has been provided.

SCHOOL BUS RULES | Michigan lawmakers have proposed a new bill that would more than double the current fines for drivers who disobey bus stop guidelines, and give the Secretary of State power to suspend licenses of repeat offenders.

FUNDING THE WALL | Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Tuesday approved the use of $3.6 billion in funding from military construction projects to build 175 miles of President Donald Trump's wall along the Mexican border. Pentagon officials said 127 military construction projects will be affected, with half of the money coming from projects in the U.S.

WALMART AMMO BAN | Walmart says it will stop selling handgun and short-barrel rifle ammunition, while requesting that customers not openly carry firearms in its stores, even where state laws allow it. It will also discontinue handgun sales in Alaska. Walmart stopped selling handguns in the mid-1990s, with the exception of Alaska.

REMEMBERING LEE | Longtime 13 ON YOUR SIDE anchor and friend, Lee Van Ameyde passed away on Friday, Aug. 30. Lee was a fixture of the West Michigan community for nearly 40 years, he shared the anchor desk with Juliet Dragos for 23 years until he retired in 2016. Lee was 66 years old.

FORECAST | Sunny and cooler air arrives Wednesday and will stick around into the weekend. Today will be mostly sunny and cooler, with highs around 70°.

