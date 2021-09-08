Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, Sept. 8

Here's what you should know for Wednesday, Sept. 8.

STORM DAMAGE: Thousands of people in West Michigan are waking up in the dark this morning as Consumers Energy crews work to restore power. Severe storms swept through the state yesterday, bring high winds and large hail. Muskegon County was hit especially hard.

OTTAWA CO. CRASH UPDATE: On Sept. 2, a 15-year-old from Hudsonville crashed into a semi-truck, seriously injuring herself and her passenger. Her passenger, a 31-year-old woman, sustained critical injuries and was transported to the hospital by helicopter. Police said the passenger died on Tuesday. They have identified the woman as Amanda Tikkanen from Hudsonville.

SPECTRUM COVID: Spectrum Health West Michigan has given more than 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines and administered more than 1 million COVID-19 tests. The hospital system announced the milestones Tuesday afternoon.

OTTAWA CO. BRIDGE WORK: Drivers in the Tri-Cities area can expect another season of traffic headaches as construction continues for several bridges near US-31 and M-104. On Wednesday, Sept. 8, M-DOT will resume its $24 million project to improve six bridges at the US-31/M-104 interchange in the Tri-Cities area.

Forecast | Mostly sunny skies today with small chances for isolated showers.

