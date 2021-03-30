'Early On' program returns to in person home visits to promote reading

Early On offers early intervention services for families of infants and toddlers, birth to three years of age, with developmental delay(s) and/or disabilities.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The first years of a child's life are very important. It's why Chris Decator with the Muskegon Area Intermediate School District's "Early On" program was so excited she can once again make home visits to work with families and young readers in Muskegon County.

Early On provide early intervention services for families of infants and toddlers, birth to three years of age, with developmental delay(s) and/or disabilities.

Decator's weekly home visits address any learning delays early on, positively impacting the county's children between birth and age 3 for the rest of his or her life.

The COVID pandemic meant for several months Early On could only connect with the young children and their parents virtually.

Decator is doing home visits again with safe practices in place. This week she also started passing out activity bags full of instructional materials and learning games for the children. And activity bags this week also included the book "Zoom, Zoom, Baby!" which was donated to the Early On program by the Read Muskegon in Muskegon Heights.

The 250 copies of "Zoom, Zoom, Baby!" were purchased with memorial funds contributed to Read Muskegon in honor of long-time Read Muskegon board member Merle Scolnik who passed away in January at the age of 77.

"We based our monthly theme on things that go," said Decator. "The book fell beautifully into that and we have all kinds of activities that go with vehicles and transportation. We focus on vocabulary that talks about transportation and things that go and it's just a great way for kids to build that vocabulary. It's so important, it's a life long skill. And I just think it's such an important thing for families to do, it builds relationships.

Parents or other adults may call the MAISD at 231-767-7247 or a state referral line at 1-800-EarlyOn to make a referral of a child who may have some type of possible delay. Trained staff are available to visit the child and family and conduct an assessment of the child. If services are called for, there is no cost to the family.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.