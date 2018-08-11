GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - An East Grand Rapids contractor will spend at least six years in prison, for taking money from families and leaving their projects incomplete.

Jeffery Stoltz, 38, was sentenced on Thursday, Nov. 8 for three felonies.He was convicted of stealing more than $200,000.

Kent County Judge Mark Trusock told Stoltz that despite the sentencing guidelines calling for a sentence between 10 and 23 months, his crime was much more serious.

"They were in a vulnerable situation, their house torn apart, months after it was supposed to be done and then you would take that money and go buy a trip to Disney World or pay off some other contractors," Trusock said. "You are a conman, there is no question about that and you're here trying to act as a conman, you lied so many times to these people."

The judge said even if the Court of Appeals disagrees with the length of his sentence, he believes it is appropriate based off of testimony during the trial.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM