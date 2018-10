GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The East Grand Rapids High School has been evacuated Monday morning.

According to dispatchers, police are investigating an unknown situation at the school and students have been sent home.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

â–ºMake it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM