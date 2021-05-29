Eastern Michigan, Chinese university partner on learning

Students would receive degrees from both Beibu Gulf University and Eastern Michigan.

YPSILANTI, Mich. — Eastern Michigan University has finalized an agreement with a school in China to establish a joint college of engineering.

Eastern Michigan says the agreement with Beibu Gulf University calls for a 15-year cooperative partnership that will begin with up to 300 students being enrolled in the new program annually for the first four years. The joint college will start to enroll students for the fall 2021 semester. Overall enrollment on the joint campus will eventually represent up to 1,200 students.

Students would receive degrees from both Beibu Gulf University and Eastern Michigan. Eastern Michigan's main campus is in Ypsilanti, southwest of Detroit. The Beibu Gulf campus is in Qinzhou.

