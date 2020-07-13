Eastern Michigan preps for a school year like no other

President Smith says classes will be limited, and dorms will be set aside for students who test positive for COVID-19.

YPSILANTI, Mich. — Students are expected back on college campuses all over Michigan in just a few weeks.

Those universities have been preparing COVID-19 precautions ever since the pandemic began.

13 ON YOUR SIDE's Nick LaFave recently spoke with Eastern Michigan's President Jim Smith. LaFave started off by asking if he was even confident they'd have in-person classes.

"I'm very confident we will be in classrooms with on-campus instruction," Smith said. "Probably with masks, all of us wearing masks. Directional hallways. But I'm confident we'll be back on."

Below is more of LaFave's interview with Smith:

LaFave: "Are these classrooms going to be limited in size? And how do you do that?"

Smith: "We do have some big spaces. We could take a 30 person classroom and put them in a place where you could have 100. And we could spread them out. The problem is we don't have an infinite number of those spaces."

LaFave: "If we have another outbreak on campus, how quickly do you move to go back home?"

Smith: "We know we could do it quickly because we did it in March. But we're coming back with some capability to isolate people who do become COVID-positive. We have one dorm — the whole top floor — vacant, for just that reason.

