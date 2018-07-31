You may think the fun of summer is winding down, but Kent District Library (KDL) is here to keep the party going with “SuperPartyWonderDay,” a free event featuring the best programs that KDL has to offer! Kip Odell, KDL’s programming manager, stopped by to give us all the details.

Partygoers can expect the unexpected as Kent District Library brings back SuperPartyWonderDay. It’s the community celebration that brings together bands, beer, bikes and BBQ – all things that patrons of the award-winning KDL system can explore through its programs and services.

On Sunday, Aug. 5 from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Meadows of Millennium Park, located at 1415 Maynard Ave. SW in Walker, the event goes beyond books to celebrate and feature all that KDL provides to the community.

Highlights for all ages include:

The winners of the KDaLe Home Brew Competition will be on tap, brewed by Gravel Bottom Brewing, Railtown Brewing and Pike 52. Cedar Springs Brewing Company and Cascade Winery will also be serving drinks to event-goers.

Performances by The Mark Lavengood Band, The Moxie Strings, Kevin Kammeraad Puppets, Magician Tom Plunkard and Audacious Hoops will provide entertainment throughout the day.

The "SuperPartyWonderRide" will offer participants an opportunity to hop on their bikes and cruise through the park led by a squadron of KDL Cruisers. Bicycle parking and support provided by Bike KDL and Greater Grand Rapids Bicycle Coalition.

The Rib Cook-Off will give grilling aficionados the opportunity to put their skills to the test. The event is sponsored by the Grilling Company. Participants will be judged on taste, visual appearance and tenderness. The public will be allowed to get in the action and sample tastes of the participants’ entries.

Food trucks, including Ananda Ice, Saladino Smoke, Blue Spoon and Do Your Wurst, will be on hand to serve up goodies like ice cream, shaved ice, hotdogs, BBQ, tex-mex and more.

Party-goers will have a chance to play KDL’s most popular kid-friendly games, such as giant checkers and beanbag toss, as well as make their own buttons, engineer with straw builders and more.

Random drawings will be held, giving away Kindle Fire tablets.

For more information on “SuperPartyWonderDay,” visit www.superpartywonderday.com, and connect with KDL on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter with #KDLSuperParty.

