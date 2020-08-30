$2 million given to Kent County schools amid COVID-19

The schools will receive about $16 per student.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Kent County Board of Commissioners approved $2 million in funding Thursday to help county schools safely reopen amid COVID-19.

The money is allocated from the almost $115 million federal CARES Act grant sent to the county earlier in the year. All county schools – including public, private and charter – are eligible for the funding.

“As a mother of two boys, I understand the stress parents are feeling about getting their kids back to school,” said Kent County Board of Commissioners Chair Mandy Bolter. “We are fortunate to have this federal funding and be able to provide our schools with the resources they need to ensure our children continue to learn and grow.”

According to a press release from the Kent County Board of Commissioners’ Office, the grants are based on the number of students enrolled in each school in 2019. The schools will receive about $16 per student.

While the school year has started for most students in West Michigan, classes have looked different for many, with some schools opting for virtual learning amid COVID-19.

These new grants will allow schools in Kent County to invest in individual needs.

“The grants provide schools with flexibility in how they use the funds as they continue to implement their MI Safe Schools plan,” the press release reads. “Eligible uses of the funding could include purchase of personal protection equipment and sanitation supplies; technology costs necessary for enhanced virtual learning; or to finance mental healthcare and nurses.”