GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Godfrey-Lee Public Schools is holding a second community/parent event regarding the restoration of Lee Middle and High School.

The meeting is a follow-up to their first meeting to answer more questions from parents and community about the restoration of the school building.

RELATED: Godfrey-Lee Public Schools reassures parents about collapsed building

There will be elected officials or their representatives there to listen to and answer questions, as well as the district architect and construction management company that will be responsible for the rebuild.

The event is open to parents, students, staff and community members that work or live in Godfrey-Lee. The meeting will not be a Board of Education meeting and will not discuss business of the Board.

The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. at the Lee Middle and High School OAC.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.