Lake Superior State Uni. awards Cannabis Chemistry degree as 341 graduate at commencement

It was their 61st annual commencement that celebrated students during fall of 2022 to summer of 2023.

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — Lake Superior State University celebrated 341 new graduates on Saturday, and awarded their first Cannabis Chemistry bachelor’s degrees at their 2023 commencement ceremony.

Held at Taffy Abel Arena, the university handed out 315 bachelor's degrees, 153 associate degrees and 12 certificates for students who were graduation within fall of 2022, winter of 2022-2023, spring of 2023 and summer of 2023.

But the degree getting the most attention this year is the university's Cannabis Chemistry program.

LSSU says they launched the nation's first-of-its-kind program in 2019, and since then, 40 students have earned either a bachelor's degree, associate's degree or certificate in the field. This year, they gave out the award to a cohort of six.

The ceremony had multiple speakers, and one of them was Interim President Dr. Lynn G. Gillette.

Gillette congratulated the graduates for reaching an important milestone in their life, and commended the students inner circle of family and friends for their love and support.

Hannah Grace Brood, a student who earned a bachelor’s degrees in mechanical engineering and robotics engineering, also spoke, listing three factors to her success:

Support from the people around her

Her belief in God

A stubborn commitment to excellence

She also thanked LSSU for having equipped them for a life outside of college.

Interim President Gillette also saluted the faculty for their knowledge, wisdom, and tenacity, as Professor of Psychology Dr. Kristina Olson-Pupek received LSSU’s 2022-23 Distinguished Teaching Award.

One nominator described her instruction methods "as diverse as they are effective."

Another said Dr. Olson-Pupek works tirelessly.

And a third said students leave her office hours with questions answered and a sense of confidence.

Keynote speaker Whitney Gravelle, president of the Executive Council of the Bay Mills Indian Community, observed that graduates “will leave LSSU with a strong foundation.”

She advised that they keep learning and never accept the status quo, urging them to pursue their passions and fulfill their purpose.

To further inspire the accomplished Lakers, Gravelle drew on cornerstone touchstones of her Indigenous ancestors: love, respect, bravery, honesty, truth, wisdom, and humility.

