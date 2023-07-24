GRCC invites almost 950 students to enroll with 'Promise Zone' scholarship

Grand Rapids Community College invited nearly 950 students to earn an Associate's degree, job training or complete a certification program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) is excited to announce that nearly 950 students are eligible to attend the school for the upcoming academic year as part of the Grand Rapids Promise Zone Scholarship.

The eligible students can receive money covering much, or even all, of their tuition costs through the scholarship program.

The Promise Zone Scholarship was designed to remove cost as a barrier to higher education for Grand Rapids high school graduates who meet its criteria.

“The Grand Rapids Promise Zone is about access and opportunity, and an indication of this community’s commitment to helping everyone get the education they need to be successful,” said Ashlee Mishler, Promise Zone director. “This is an opportunity for students to start their educational journey at GRCC, earning credits or career skill certificates -- for free -- close to home.”

In order to qualify for the scholarship, you must live within Grand Rapids and graduate from one of the 25 high schools in the city limits. The eligible schools include public, private and public charter high schools.

There are two tiers of financial support for students, depending on how long you attended one of the qualifying high schools before graduation. Students who have been enrolled continuously since 10th grade are eligible for up to 100% of their tuition costs and students who have been enrolled continuously since 10th grade are eligible for up to 50% of the costs.

Students must also complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) request before applying for the scholarship.

Students who qualify for the scholarship have up to five years to use the funds after their high school graduation date. Enrolled students are required to take at least six credits in the fall and winter semesters.

"I think it's really exciting that we're able to try and assist so many students to help them pursue whatever their goal is after high school. So we're trying to give as many students as possible, the opportunity to pursue whatever their dreams are," said Mishler.

To learn more about the scholarship and eligibility requirements, visit GRPromiseZone.com.

