Adolescent doctor explains how to navigate in-person learning

Distance learning can be especially challenging for certain students.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Amid pressure from the White House, the CDC is set to update guidance on returning kids to the classroom this fall.

The American Academy of Pediatrics, is also strongly advocating for the same thing.

Dr. Lisa Lowery, the Adolescent Medicine Division Chief at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, explained why in-person learning is so important.

She said schools offer more than just an education, but also social and emotional skills, safety, meals, and structure, among other things.

Distance learning can be especially challenging for certain students. That includes hands-on learners, kids with little access to technology and internet, as well as those who receive additional resources at school, like students with special needs.

She agrees that students should return to school, but she’s mindful of the fear and challenges that surround it.

“Having the parent involved with the school, and talk to the teachers if you truly have those concerns,” Dr. Lowery said. “Walk through a day, what is a day going to look like for my child? How are you going to have those opportunities for cleaning and things like that? I think having those conversations… How are they social distancing, how are they sanitizing, making sure the children wear masks.”

Overall, Dr. Lowery says when it comes to a possible hybrid of in-person and distance learning, consistency is most important. Consider sticking to a set schedule for online-learning.

Another big consideration, especially this year, is summer slide. Dr. Lowery encourages students to have a routine throughout the summer to work on academic skills. Be sure to reach out to your school and local library for resources.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.