AG Nessel launches consumer protection video series

The series aims to inform people on how to protect themselves against scams.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today that she will release a consumer protection video series. Currently, the series has two videos available.

The first video discusses how to spot illegal robocalls, defined under Michigan law as a phone call with a recorded message. Illegal robocalls are often secretive about who they are calling for and can use inaccurate caller IDs.

“I cannot stress enough that as scammers get more sophisticated in their approach, you cannot trust your caller ID,” said Nessel. “Due to technology known as spoofing, bad actors can make it appear as if they’re calling from just about any phone number. That is why it’s crucial to independently verify who is calling and never ever provide your personal information or fulfill a request for a stranger who unexpectedly calls you. The fact is: if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”

The second video deals with imposter scams, which warn victims that they owe the caller money. Victims are then required to pay the caller in gift cards.

The series will continue to address similar topics and inform viewers how to best protect themselves. These videos can be found on the Department of Attorney General's social media. More information on scams and consumer protection can be found here.

