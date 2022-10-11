Allegan Co. teacher wins Excellence in Education award

Morgan Warner, who teaches math at Martin High and Middle School, has received a $1,500 cash prize and a $500 grant for her classroom through the award.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — An Allegan County teacher won the Excellence in Education award from the Michigan Lottery, which provides a cash prize and a classroom grant.

Morgan Warner teaches seventh and eighth grade math at Martin High and Middle School. There, she works with students both in and out of the classroom.

“I have always wanted to impact the future. I feel that the best way for me to do that is to mold the minds of the youth," Warner said. "Something I say or teach to a student may be something they say or teach to their future kids. You don’t get that influence anywhere else!”

She attended Central Michigan University and has worked in the Martin school district for the past five years. She will receive a $1,500 cash prize and a $500 grant for her classroom as part of the award.

A coworker who nominated Warner emphasized her willingness to work with students outside of class and inspire them in the future.

“Ms. Warner demonstrates excellence by consistently helping students push to the next level in math and in life. No matter what level they are at currently, she is meeting them where they are and pushing them forward with encouraging words, understanding, and kindness," reads the nomination. "She has a ‘you can do it’ attitude. She consistently goes above and beyond by meeting with students before class, on her lunch hour, and online to help them understand their schoolwork."

The Excellence in Education award is distributed weekly to a teacher in Michigan who exemplifies qualities including excellence, dedication, leadership and more.

At the end of the year, one lucky teacher will win the Educator of the Year award, which comes with a $10,000 prize.

