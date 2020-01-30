ALLEGAN, Mich. — A sharp decrease in student population and need for more preschool opportunities may lead Allegan Public Schools to close one of its elementary buildings.

District leaders are proposing a reconfiguration that would turn North Ward Elementary School, located at 440 River Street, into an early childhood education center next school year. It would house all the county preschools and the district's pre-K program.

There have been a lack of preschool and pre-K options in Allegan for years, Superintendent James Antoine said.

"Coupled with some of the student loss we've experienced, I really do think it could turn a negative into a positive providing something our community does not currently have," Antoine said.

Allegan Public Schools has lost 600 students since 2003. Antoine attributes that drop to lower birth rates, increased school choice options and families leaving the area during the Great Recession of 2008.

If the proposal goes through, students at North Ward will attend one of the three other elementary schools in the district: Pine Trails, Dawson and West Ward.

"The staff would need to come with them because additional sections would need them in other schools," Antoine said.

The change would allow classes that currently combine students of different grades to split thanks to increased staffing.

"No doubt, there are mixed emotions," Antoine said. "The culture in our elementary schools are very strong. [But] I know in the schools that would receive them, the family environment will only grow."

The district is hosting community forums to discuss the reconfiguration proposal on Jan. 31 at 9 a.m. and Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. Both meetings will take place at the Allegan High School Conference Center.

Leaders will make a recommendation to the school board on Feb. 10.

