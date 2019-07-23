SAN MARCOS, Texas — Steven A. Beebe, a Texas State University System of Regent's Professor and University Distinguished Professor Emeritus, has discovered an unpublished, unknown manuscript from C.S. Lewis, author of The Chronicles of Narnia and The Screwtape Letters.

According to a release from Texas State, Beebe discovered an unknown poem while conducting research at the Oxford University’s Bodleian Library over the summer.

Beebe discovered an unpublished, unknown poem in the Bodleian Library in 2016. It's safe to say that research really does pay off – this is Beebe's third discovery of an unpublished piece by C.S. Lewis.

"I found the poem written in two separate corners of a notebook Lewis used for drafting ideas and research notes," Beebe said. "It is easy to see why the poem would have been overlooked by others. At first glance, the poem appears as two unrelated entries, but when combined, the two drafts constitute a 14-line poem in classic sonnet form."

RELATED: Author visits students to kick off Robstown ISD literacy initiative

The famous author's writing was authenticated by handwriting expert Charles Starr. Starr estimated the poem was written between 1934 and 1939.

Overall, this will be the third manuscript Beebe has discovered by Lewis.

The first discovery was announced in 2009 when he identified a fragment of a book chapter that Lewis wrote. The piece was believed to be a collaboration with J.R.R. Tolkien, author of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

The planned co-authored book was to have been titled Language and Human Nature and the fragment was published in 2010 in the journal Seven (VII): An Anglo-American Literary Review.

Beebe recently signed a contract for his book, C.S. Lewis and the Craft of Communication, scheduled for publication in 2020 (Peter Lang). The book summarizes details of Beebe's discoveries and describes the principles that made Lewis one of the 20th century's most enduring authors.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

STOP THAT LICKING: This Texas Police department suggests another way to stop the 'Blue Bell lickers'

Video shows Downtown Austin shooting on Seventh Street that left woman injured

Georgetown police investigating after woman shot in the leg while driving with her kids