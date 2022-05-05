Aquinas College names new president

President-elect Córdoba begins her tenure at Aquinas College on July 1.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Aquinas College has named a new president after several months of searching for someone to fill the role.

The Aquinas College President, Kevin Quinn, announced his retirement on Dec. 1, 2021 after four years in the position.

On Thursday, the college announced that Alicia Córdoba will be the new president beginning later this summer.

“On behalf of the board of trustees, I am delighted to welcome Dr. Córdoba as the ninth president of Aquinas College,” said Board Chair Marcie Hillary, ’97. “After a rigorous national search, extensive on-campus interviews and prayerful discernment, President-elect Córdoba was the clear and unanimous choice to lead Aquinas College at this pivotal time in higher education."

Córdoba will bring over 20 years of experience in Catholic higher education to the college. She currently serves as associate vice president and Beirne director of the Center for Catholic Studies at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio.

“Alicia is a servant-leader who brings decades of experience in higher education leadership, demonstrated fundraising success and stewardship, and strong financial acumen within the higher education business model. Her skill set is a perfect match for the criteria we have established for our next president and will be a strong complement to those of our current leadership team,” Hillary added.

Córdoba will be taking over for President Quinn after he opted out of his contract renewal in 2021. The outgoing president's successes include a $61 million comprehensive campaign, record student retention, successful reaccreditation and recognition by U.S. News & World Report as one of the nation’s leading liberal arts colleges.

“I am genuinely humbled and honored to have been selected by the trustees as the ninth president of Aquinas,” President-elect Córdoba said. “From the moment I stepped foot on campus last month, I felt right at home – and I feel equally confident we are going to accomplish many great things together."

President-elect Córdoba begins her tenure at Aquinas College on July 1.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.