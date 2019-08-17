WALKER, Mich. — Some of the biggest trends in BTS shopping are all about the POP: personalization, organization and positivity.

Shaka Jones from Meijer stopped by 13 On Your Side to explain.

Personalization: Kids are looking to stand out or personalize their school supplies to better reflect themselves. Often, they are doing their best to blend in and stand out. It's not just the clothes and shoes. Everything from clothes, supplies with fashionable, stylized designs, and locker decorations.

Organization: We're seeing a little shift away from the screens on our phones/tablets to help our students stay organized. Organizing tasks, categorizing thoughts, keeping track of lists/goals/schedules. Everything from Post-It notes, journals, portfolios and planners continue to grow in popularity.

Positivity: Along with eye-catching, stylized supplies, there is a lot of attention to featuring supplies that have inspirational, positive sayings and offer eye-catching colors. There is also a lot of interest in unicorns, Llamas, Sloths and other cute creatures to blend personality and positivity together. This seems to be due to so many stories about bullying and shaming over past few years.

Meijer is also offering a 15% discount for teachers through the back to school season. You can learn more details by clicking here.

