Belding Area Schools goes virtual after bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

The virtual learning will go through Friday, Oct. 16.

BELDING, Mich. — Belding Area Schools will be going fully virtual for two weeks after a school bus driver tested positive for COVID-19.

The district said, "due to a shortage of bus drivers and the number of students who were potentially exposed, and out of an abundance of caution," they are shifting to a remote learning structure starting Monday, Oct. 5 for all students.

Families of students who may have been exposed were contacted by phone, and staff members have been told to take precautions.

The district said there will be no instruction for hybrid students on Monday.

The virtual learning will go through Friday, Oct. 16.

"In an effort to assist with an orderly and safe dismissal, we encourage families to pick up their children today at your earliest convenience," the district said in a Facebook post on Friday.

IMPORTANT UPDATE FROM MR. NOSKEY: Dear Parents and Guardians: We learned today that a Belding Area Schools bus driver... Posted by Belding Area Schools on Friday, October 2, 2020

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.