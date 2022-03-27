Blandford Nature Center introduces new programming in April

Blandford Nature Center in Grand Rapids has a new set of programming to make learning fun coming up in April.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spring break is just around the corner for West Michigan.

If you're still looking for family-friendly plans, Blandford Nature Center in Grand Rapids has a new set of programming to make learning fun coming up this April.

Just in time for Easter, visitors and their families can go on an egg hunt on Saturday, April 16. The nature center will also host story time at the farm, where families can also meet livestock and learn what it takes to become a farmer.

Meet animal ambassadors like Archimedes the long-eared owl, Poe the raven and Quillber the North American porcupine.

Adults, there’s something for you, too: A workshop about gardening with native plants, which includes preparing your garden and the benefits of native plants.

“In an effort to reduce the barriers and increase everyone's access to nature, we're actually waiving our general admission fee this month for April. So from April 1 to April 30," said Marketing and Communications Manager Sidney Baxter. "It'll be free admission for everyone who comes out to Blandford to enjoy the trails, or visit the wildlife center."

There will still be a fee for some programs. Spaces are limited, so click here to register for the programs.

To learn more about Blandford Nature Center, click here.

