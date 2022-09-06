Board votes to keep Roby as superintendent of Grand Rapids Public Schools

All the Board members voted to extend Roby's contract, noting her commitment to leading the district through the uncertainty of the pandemic.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Board of Education voted to keep Dr. Leadriane Roby as superintendent of Grand Rapids Public Schools Tuesday night, extending her contract by three more years.

Roby joined the district two years ago. Her contract was set to expire in June 2023. With Tuesday's vote, she'll be remaining through June 2026.

All the Board members voted to extend Roby's contract, noting her commitment to leading the district through the uncertainty of the pandemic. Attendees of the meeting applauded her following the vote.

Board President Raynard Ross said the extension shows a “vote of confidence” in her leadership.

Roby says she has enjoyed her time with the district and has "no regrets" about joining GRPS.

