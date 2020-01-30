KENTWOOD, Mich. — A Kentwood elementary school teacher was named an "extraordinary educator" by a classroom-research company that provides educators with the necessary tools to succeed.

Brook Veldkamp teaches at Challenger Elementary School. She was among 31 teachers nationwide to be named an extraordinary educator by Curriculum Associates.

The teachers who earned the award best exemplify i-Ready—a program developed by Curriculum Associates—in their classrooms, illustrate growth and achievement via formal assessments, demonstrate classroom innovation and engagement practices for students, have high standards and student achievement, and have been teaching for at least two years, according to a press release from KEH Communications.

Another Michigan-based teacher was selected for this award. Rose Becker teaches at the Neinas Dual Language Learning Academy in the Detroit Public Schools Community District.

"We are proud to recognize Brook and Rose as Extraordinary Educators. We look forward to sharing their innovative practices that drive student achievement and continuing our rich history of serving Michigan schools," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates in a press release.

Brook said she is honored to receive the award and is looking forward to working with other educators.

"Providing my students with engaging and rigorous instruction is what I strive for in every lesson. I am grateful to be able to represent my school and district through this growing partnership with Curriculum Associates," she said in a press release.

Veldkamp and her fellow award-winning peers will attend and present at the two-day Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit in July, as well as other professional learning events throughout the year, according to the press release.

