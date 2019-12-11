BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Byron Center Public Schools will have a superintendent in the new year.

The Board of Education met last month and voted unanimously to hire current assistant superintendent Dr. Kevin Mancina. He starts his new role on Jan. 1, 2020.

Dr. Macina has been in education for 22 years -- he's been with Byron Center Public Schools since 2013. Prior to joining the school's administration, he was the principal of Marshall Elementary from 2004 to 2013.

Macina’s hire follows a well-defined search by the district that included input from the staff, administration, community members, parents, and students through community surveys and open forums.

As part of his interview process, Dr. Macina provided the board with a 90-day action plan that he would implement were he hired as superintendent. You can review the plan on the Byron Center Public Schools’ website.

“Serving the district as a teacher, principal, and assistant superintendent has provided me with a clear appreciation of the incredible educational system we have here in Byron Center," Macina said in a statement from the district. "The students’ success through academic achievement, fine arts, and athletics are a true reflection of the dedicated and hard-working staff, parents, and community.”

