GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calvert Homeschool announced on April 7 that it will be providing 3 months of their award-winning curriculum to parents and guardians for free during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The curriculum for children grades three through 12, offers a comprehensive toolkit to reduce the learning loss many students will face being out of school.

“Many parents across the country have been thrust into a new normal—working from home while simultaneously juggling their children’s education,” said Eric Dalton, President of Weld North Education Consumer Group, the parent company of Calvert Homeschool.

Dalton also said,“The reality is that pre-planned, in-depth schedules and lesson planning is out of reach for many families. Our hope is to relieve parents’ burdens and give them the tools they need to prevent their child from falling behind in their studies during this unprecedented time.”

Calvert offers videos and interactive exercises, as well as, free placement tests. The placement tests will allow students and parents to benchmark growth and determine areas of improvement.

Despite the increase in demand, Calvert Homeschool is available for everyone. Thousands of families have accessed the curriculum during the pandemic. Calvert is prepared to meet the demand for educational materials across the country.

Along with offering 3 months of Calvert Homeschool for free, the company is offering access to their fully accredited Calvert Academy at a discounted price.

For more information and instructions to access the curriculum visit Calvert Homeschool's website.

