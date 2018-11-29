GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Calvin College has announced when it will officially become a university.

The school announced the change in May as part of its strategic 2030 plan.

On Thursday, Nov. 29, 13 ON YOUR SIDE learned it will happen on July 10, 2019 -- on Reformer John Calvin's birthday.

As part of the change, Calvin will expand its programs and the type of degrees it offers. It will, however, remain focused on its Christian mission and the teachings of the Christian Reformed Church.

The Class of 2019 will be the 99th and final class to graduate from Calvin College.

