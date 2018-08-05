GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The board of trustees of Calvin College unanimously voted to become Calvin University by 2020.

In a press release, Calvin College president Michael Le Roy said:

“This direction enables us to live into what has already been true about Calvin, and it will better position us for the innovative work that is necessary for the future... We see this move providing a great opportunity to introduce more people to Calvin’s distinctive Christian mission.”

The move also expects to "expand our global reach" according to Calvin College political science professor Kevin den Dulk.

Calvin College is on a path they are calling "Vision 2030" which "provides vision for the college as it fulfills its mission over the next decade."

