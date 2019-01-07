GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - On July 10, 2019, Calvin College officially becomes Calvin University. The date coincides with Reformer John Calvin’s birthday, for whom the institution was named at its founding in 1876.

“This is an exciting time in Calvin’s history,” said Michael Le Roy, president of Calvin University. “This change to university grants us permission to think and dream and hope and aspire to a great deal more as we engage with more learners around the world.”

Becoming a university is all part of Vision 2030 -- Calvin's goals in extending its reach and impact. The university plans on expanding its undergraduate and graduate offerings, use of digital platforms and creating more partnerships through educational endeavors like Calvin Prison Initiative in Ionia and the Lumina Partnership in Hong Kong. There are also plans on renovating and upgrading the Grand Rapids campus that fosters community, creativity and innovation.

The Calvin community will commemorate the significant milestone with a series of events, including a panel discussion, dedication service and celebration cookout. Check out http://calvin.edu/go/July10 for the lineup of events.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.