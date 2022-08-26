First-time students at Calvin University tops 1,000, sets records for diversity

The university says there are more students of color attending Calvin this fall, representing 18% of new students, the most the university has ever seen.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calvin University's incoming class is setting a new record.

More than 1,000 first-time students are expected to attend classes this fall. In addition, the university says this is their most diverse class ever.

New students hail from 42 states and 38 countries.

The university says there are more students of color attending Calvin this fall, representing 18% of new students, the most the university has ever seen.

"Diversity in the classroom and in the learning enriches learning for everybody, for the conversations that we get to have and for the development that it does for our students," said Lauren Jensen, Vice President of enrollment strategy for Calvin. "And at Calvin, we really believe that you're prepared not just for great career outcomes, but for life outcomes"

Calvin is also excited to welcome new programs this year. That includes their new school of business and School of health.

Students began moving in Friday, Aug. 26 and classes start Aug. 29.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.