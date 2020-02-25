CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich — Cedar Springs School District has installed the BluePoint Alert System in all of its schools.

The emergency response system looks just like a fire alarm, but blue. When it's pulled, a notification is sent to the BluePoint Alert team, and then the police are notified. The school district will immediately enter lockdown mode, and blue strobe lights flash around the schools.

Ken Simon, the Cedar Springs School District's Director of Operations said it's the first district in West Michigan to use the technology.

"It’s very nice, but it’s also kind of scary knowing we had to go this route. But I guess just feeling like we’re on top of it, and we’re prepared for our people here makes us feel good," said Simon.

The system was made possible by a grant from the Michigan State Police for building and security upgrades. Simon said he and the superintendent were looking for ways to be proactive in safety in light of the nation's tragic school shootings.

RELATED: 2 years after the Parkland school massacre, parents still pushing for justice

RELATED: Teacher, student killed in Mexico school shooting

"The BluePoint Alert System has [a] little sign above them that shows you down the hallway where it’s at if you’re running down [it] looking for one. Hopefully, if it's needed, you see them," Simon said.

On the company's website, BluePoint Alert Solutions claims the system can reach first responders faster than a 911 call.

The entire district, not just where the emergency is happening, will go into lockdown mode in the case of a dangerous situation. The building with the emergency will have flashing blue lights, alerting police to danger. The other schools on campus will be flashing red, indicating the lockdown.

Simon also said the students have been warned about the consequences if they pull the BluePoint alarm as a prank.

"It's all about safety. We want to make sure if something ever does happen, which we pray never happens, but if it does, we can respond quickly. We can keep people safer and make it through without fatalities," Simon said.

RELATED: 2 students killed, several hurt in Southern California high school shooting

RELATED: Supreme Court lets Sandy Hook shooting lawsuit go forward

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.