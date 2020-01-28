ZEELAND, Mich. — A middle school in Zeeland is closing for the rest of the week because so many of its students are out sick with respiratory and stomach viruses.

Zeeland Public Schools (ZPS) Superintendent's office says more than 140 Cityside Middle School students were reported absent Tuesday, Jan. 28. That is around 20 percent of the school population. 25 percent of the staff at Cityside are also out sick.

The closure will allow everyone to fully recover and the district to perform a deep clean of the entire building.

Cityside Middle School will close at the end of the day on Tuesday and reopen on Monday, Feb. 3. All events held at Cityside on Tuesday after school and through Friday have been canceled.

Zeeland Recreation's Fitness Center and pools will remain open, but any classes and events within the middle school building are canceled. All other ZPS buildings remain open.

ZPS is working alongside the Ottawa County Health Department to monitor illness-related absences at Cityside Middle School and district-wide. Health officials suggest those with flu-like symptoms and fever stay home for at least 24 hours after the fever is gone.

