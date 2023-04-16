'I am the Dream': Civil Rights Youth Academy coming to Grand Rapids

The goal of the pilot program is to teach middle school students to be civic leaders in their communities.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids is launching a new program this year aimed at engaging young people.

Not only will it teaching them their civic rights and responsibilities, but also how to get involved in municipal government.

While summer in West Michigan includes fun times at the playground with your friends, middle school students now have the chance to learn what it takes to become a civic leader in the community thanks to the “I am the Dream” Civil Rights Youth Academy.

“We want them to know that there is a role for them here at the City of Grand Rapids, that their voices matter. And it's important that they understand how these processes and procedures work," Brandon Davis, Director of the Office of Oversight and Public Accountability for Grand Rapids, said.

Davis and his team have been developing the program for several years.

Participants will take a journey through a comprehensive curriculum that includes lessons on policing in America, the criminal justice system and court proceedings.

“They'll have the opportunity to do a mock trial. So, they'll be serving as jurors, and they'll be serving as attorneys, and they'll get to sit as a judge. And they'll get to hear a case and there'll be attorneys, like myself, who are present to help guide them through that process. So, at the end of all of the learning, they get to apply it and learn how to move forward," Davis said.

Organizers are looking for 40 middle schoolers for this year’s pilot program.

“So, we have partnered, or at least gone to give information at our third world schools, in order to make sure that we are providing an opportunity for them to be involved in this process. But it's open to students across Grand Rapids," Davis said.

It’s an opportunity to educate and empower the young people of this city — who are the future.

If you’re interested in learning more about the “I am the Dream” Civil Rights Youth Academy including the application process, click here.

