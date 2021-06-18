These nine Michigan community colleges will receive $750,000 in grants

Community colleges across Michigan will be granted thousands to support student success rates, Gov. Whitmer announced on Friday.

Grants totaling $750,000 will be given to nine community colleges across Michigan to improve student success, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday.

The grants were awarded based on a competitive application process. The winning schools will use the funds in part to support Future for Frontliners scholarship students, Michigan residents without college degrees who worked during the COVID-19 shutdown. It will also go towards Michigan Reconnect scholarships, which are given to students who are state residents above 25-years old without college degrees.

The funds were provided by Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) in partnership with the Michigan College Access Network (MCAN).

Five colleges will receive Sixty by 30 Student Success Grants of up to $150,000 each. Sixty by 30 is an MCAN program working towards the goal of 60% of Michigan residents earning a postsecondary certificate or degree by 2030.

“At our current 49.1% credential attainment rate in the state, it will take more than just tuition assistance to get us to 60% by 2030. And that’s why our partnership with MCAN and the community colleges is so critical to offer an additional layer of support to help these students succeed,” said Susan Corbin, LEO acting director, in a press release.

Below is a list of five community colleges that will receive the grants and what the funds will be used toward, according to the release:

Henry Ford College: First Year Experience Henry Ford College will develop, offer and require a one-credit hour structured course tailored to adult students that will help connect them to resources that foster their academic and career goals.

Mott Community College: Corequisite Support Mott Community College will implement corequisite and intensive support models for delivering developmental education to ensure that adult students who need extra academic support are able to build momentum and succeed in college-level courses during their first year.

Muskegon Community College: 360° Coaching Muskegon Community College will provide adults students with a designated coach to contact whenever issues arise in and outside of the classroom. The coach will also proactively survey students on their needs and connect them with targeted resources to help them succeed.

Oakland Community College: Credit for Competency Oakland Community College will create a systematic process to award appropriate credits for adult students with prior learning, skills and experiences.

Southwestern Michigan Community College: Career Exploration Southwestern Michigan College will create a Career Services Office and hire a dedicated career coach who will identify local, in-demand careers for adult students. This specialist will empower Reconnect students to make informed decisions about the programs of study and credentials that lead to jobs that pay a living wage.



“Henry Ford College is deeply committed to student success and the State’s Sixty by 30 Goal,” said Russ Kavalhuna, President of Henry Ford College, one of the grant recipients. “We meet our students where they are, help them choose the best program, and support them as they earn a degree and advance into a successful career.”

In addition, four colleges will receive up to $20,000 to hire a college completion coach, or a staffer who works with first-generation, low-income students on graduating. Below is a list of the grant-winners:

Lake Michigan College

Monroe County Community College

Montcalm Community College

St. Clair County Community College

"These grants are essential to helping us provide Michiganders the education they need to get better-paying, high-skill jobs,” said Governor Whitmer.

“As we emerge from the pandemic together and continue our economic comeback, we will stay laser-focused on helping people develop solid skills so they can find good jobs for great pay,” she said.

To apply for the Michigan Reconnect scholarship, visit their site here.

