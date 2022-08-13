Free community event in Grand Rapids helping kids get ready for back to school

Every family that attends will get a goodie bag filled with fun things and a free book, along with a giveaway happening every 30 minutes.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Books, Blocks, and Balls is a free community event to help kids get ready to head back to school.

There will be giveaways every 30 minutes.

Every family that attends will get a goodie bag filled with fun things and a free book.

Inside the goodie bag is the developmental screener for families to use at home with their kids. It takes just 10 minutes to complete and it checks if your child is on track with their growth and learning skills.

The questionnaire can be taken to your pediatrician or teacher if you have concerns.

This year, there’s an extra emphasis on playtime.

“There are a lot of social-emotional skills that are developed during play that support children in their school readiness. And you know, things like problem-solving and taking turns, all of these prepare our children for school in those skills are developed during play in interaction with other adults and children," Paula Brown, Director of Great Start Collaborative of Kent County, said.

The event is a great chance for families to learn about all the community resources that support essential needs and education throughout Kent County.

It starts today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Alger Head Start in Grand Rapids.

