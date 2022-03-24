Construction education facility opens in Grand Rapids

The institute will offer classes in carpentry, concrete and other construction fields.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A construction education center celebrated its Grand Rapids opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday.

The West Michigan Construction Institute will be partnering with Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) and area high schools to offer classes in carpentry, concrete and other construction fields.

The institute will also serve as a hub for talent recruitment and development within the West Michigan construction industry.

One student says it's helping him improve his life.

"Honestly, I wouldn't know what I'd be doing," said Union High School senior Keaunte Swarn. "This opened a lot of doors for me, like I can see my future a little bit more with this."

Fall 2022 enrollment will begin soon. The institute will also host part of GRCC's electrical apprenticeship program.

For more information, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.