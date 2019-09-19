GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cybersecurity is a growing concern in the U.S., which has seen an 11% increase in security breaches according to a study by Accenture. An estimated 300,000 cybersecurity jobs will remain unfilled and there are more than 600 jobs open in West Michigan.

To help address the concern and fill those positions, Davenport University will now be able to train and educate the next generation of cybersecurity experts with a grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF).

Davenport recently received a five-year, $4-million grant from the NSF to go toward their CyberCorps Scholarship for Service program.

“With a large number of open positions and growing security attacks, the need to strengthen and address the cybersecurity talent pipeline is more important than ever,” said Dr. Richard Pappas, president of Davenport University.

“This grant validates the quality education Davenport University provides and the confidence the federal government has in our ability to deliver the talent needed to address one of our nation’s most pressing issues in cybersecurity."

Led by Lonnie Decker and Mark McKinnon of Davenport University, and Andrew Rozema of Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC), the program will provide 28 students with scholarships that cover their full-tuition, any education-related fees and living costs. In return, graduates are guaranteed a full-time cybersecurity role at a government entity.

Anyone interested in this scholarship is welcome to apply. The scholarship covers the costs of a student’s junior or senior year at Davenport University. It also extends coverage to sophomores at GRCC.

As part of the program, students will mentor local high school students looking to pursue a career in cybersecurity.

