DETROIT, Mich. - Davenport University made a big announcement Tuesday afternoon.

There will be a new location for Davenport in Detroit. The new campus will be located at 3031 W. Grand Blvd., on the first floor of the New Center One building. It is designed to meet the needs of more than 2,000 students per semester and employers in the Metro-Detroit area.

Renderings of Davenport University's Detroit campus. Photos provided.

The campus joins the university's already statewide network of 5 campuses. Detroit-area students can now attend classes at this new campus, the Warren campus or at the University Centers in the Wayne County Community College District, at Schoolcraft College and at Macomb Community College.

"With the new Detroit campus, Davenport is bringing the full force of the university to the city of Detroit," said President Dr. Richard Pappas.

Davenport's Detroit campus is located near several public transportation options including Detroit bus stops and the Qline. The 12,000-square foot space will offer six classrooms, a computer lab and a variety of work and student areas for students to utilize.

Earlier this year, Davenport University announced new partnerships with the City of Detroit and Wayne County. The partnerships provide scholarships for city and county employees, their spouses and their dependents.

Enrollment is available now for the Detroit campus for classes starting January 2019. To learn more about Davenport University, visit www.davenport.edu.

